Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Shares Up 22.2%

Sienna Resources Inc (CVE:SIE) shares shot up 22.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 219,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 640,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and a P/E ratio of -5.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

About Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and the United States. It holds 100% interests in the White Gold claims located in Yukon; and the Clayton Valley Deep Basin Lithium Brine Project located in Nevada. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

