Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Trading Up 25%

Prosper Gold Corp (CVE:PGX)’s share price was up 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 339,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 92,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and a PE ratio of -3.64.

About Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX)

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold resources. The company holds 51% interest in the Star property located in British Columbia. It holds an option to acquire up to 100% interests in the Ashley gold project, the Currie, Galahad, and the Egan property located in Ontario; and 90% interest in Matachewan and Wydee project in central Ontario.

