Renaissance Oil (CVE:ROE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Renaissance Oil Corp (CVE:ROE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 993000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$700,600.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 million and a P/E ratio of 10.00.

Renaissance Oil Company Profile (CVE:ROE)

Renaissance Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Canada and Mexico. It holds interests in the Mundo Nuevo block covering an area of 27.7 square kilometers; Topén block 0covering an area of 25.3 square kilometers; and Malva block covering an area of 21.2 square kilometers located in Chiapas, Mexico, as well as Pontón block covering an area of 12 square kilometers located in the state of Veracruz, Mexico.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.