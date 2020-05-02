Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Sonoro Energy Ltd (CVE:SNV) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 65254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

Sonoro Energy Company Profile (CVE:SNV)

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. It holds a 99.5% interest in the Budong Budong Production Sharing Contract covering an area of 1,094 square kilometer located in the province of West Sulawesi, Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

