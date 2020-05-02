Philippine Metals (CVE:PHI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Philippine Metals Inc (CVE:PHI) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 16386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of $831,000.00 and a PE ratio of -6.43.

About Philippine Metals (CVE:PHI)

Philippine Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Philippines. It focuses on copper and gold deposits. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

