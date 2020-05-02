PyroGenesis Canada (CVE:PYR) Trading 23.1% Higher

PyroGenesis Canada Inc (CVE:PYR)’s stock price traded up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.64, 750,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 590% from the average session volume of 108,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The firm has a market capitalization of $72.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.45.

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile (CVE:PYR)

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily aluminum and zinc industries; plasma atomization process; contact pyrogenesis additives; process/product development services, such as process and equipment design, equipment and infrastructure for lab and pilot work, analytical services, and thermodynamic process simulation and modeling services; custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields; and plasma atomized spherical metal powders.

