Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 93.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 111,478 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,058,332,000 after buying an additional 4,480,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $296,913,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,170,000 after buying an additional 991,076 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $38,516,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,842,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,601,000 after buying an additional 525,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,409 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $83.81 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. CSFB boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

