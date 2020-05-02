Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Decreases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 74.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,070 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 30,076 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Expedia Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,311 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $67.29 on Friday. Expedia Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.96.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.