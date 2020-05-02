Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Makes New Investment in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 153.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFC has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities raised shares of Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

