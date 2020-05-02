Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 19,195 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its position in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,195 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 59.1% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 30,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 13.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 642,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 8.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 72,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOG opened at $20.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.57. Harley-Davidson Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HOG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, March 16th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

