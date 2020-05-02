Conning Inc. Trims Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,647 shares of company stock worth $5,860,653 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.19.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $79.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day moving average of $68.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

