Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,454 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,251 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.47.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $309,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $691,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $241.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software Inc has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $342.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.