Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,381 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,567,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,332,000 after purchasing an additional 603,888 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,901,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,122,000 after purchasing an additional 401,059 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,839,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,175,000 after purchasing an additional 687,254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,326,000 after purchasing an additional 163,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,616,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,137,000 after purchasing an additional 148,587 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of K stock opened at $64.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.99. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $6,398,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,010,000. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.