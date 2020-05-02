Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $545,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,738 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $138.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.03 and its 200 day moving average is $161.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

