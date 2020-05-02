Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Decreases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 96.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 297,608 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,581,027,000 after buying an additional 338,005 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,484,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $853,980,000 after acquiring an additional 257,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,207,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $659,354,000 after acquiring an additional 205,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,928,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $324,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ WBA opened at $41.66 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.