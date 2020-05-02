HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,701 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 207,500 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in HP were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of HP by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,430 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in HP by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in HP by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in HP by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in HP by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 39,028 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup began coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

HP stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

