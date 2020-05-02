Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sterling Bancorp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $250.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.89 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $22.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 307.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,291.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $86,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,305 shares in the company, valued at $632,987.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $234,410 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

