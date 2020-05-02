Scotiabank Boosts TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$43.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on TFI International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Laurentian cut their price target on TFI International from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TFI International from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TFI International from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut TFI International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$48.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$23.21 and a 1-year high of C$48.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$31.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.60.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 26,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.23, for a total transaction of C$789,305.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086,316 shares in the company, valued at C$123,529,332.68. Insiders have sold 79,345 shares of company stock worth $2,645,726 over the last 90 days.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

