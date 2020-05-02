Citigroup Trims Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Target Price to C$28.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target cut by Citigroup from C$50.00 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$32.59.

TSE:SU opened at C$24.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.92. The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion and a PE ratio of 12.98. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$14.02 and a one year high of C$45.12.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$9.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.32 per share, with a total value of C$249,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$632,784.24. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total transaction of C$673,541.77.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

