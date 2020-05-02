TD Securities Trims Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Target Price to C$2.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SES has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$2.10 target price on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.15.

Shares of SES opened at C$1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.25 million and a P/E ratio of 121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$7.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.68.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$758.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 2,700.00%.

In related news, Director Daniel Steinke sold 49,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total value of C$66,820.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 563,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$765,780.64. Also, Director Rene Amirault acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.76 per share, with a total value of C$225,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498,440 shares in the company, valued at C$5,626,642.20.

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

