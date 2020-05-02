National Bank Financial Cuts Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$2.75

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$2.75 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SES. Raymond James set a C$2.10 price objective on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.15.

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$1.21 on Wednesday. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$7.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87. The company has a market cap of $174.25 million and a PE ratio of 121.00.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$758.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,700.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch acquired 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,108.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 422,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$480,330.45. Also, Director Rene Amirault acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$225,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,498,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,626,642.20.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

