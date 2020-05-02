Canaccord Genuity Trims Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) Target Price to C$35.00

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$48.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark raised shares of Great Canadian Gaming from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48. Great Canadian Gaming has a one year low of C$18.05 and a one year high of C$51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.65.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$357.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Great Canadian Gaming will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Great Canadian Gaming Company Profile

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of December 19, 2018, it had 29 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

