Raymond James Analysts Give goeasy (TSE:GSY) a C$48.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$48.00 price objective on goeasy (TSE:GSY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GSY. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$87.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.21. The company has a market cap of $523.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$21.08 and a twelve month high of C$80.61. The company has a quick ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.20.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$165.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$166.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that goeasy will post 8.3900003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 49,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.83, for a total value of C$3,633,197.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 426,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,076,633.83.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

