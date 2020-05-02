Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Cut to “Neutral” at CIBC

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CIBC cut shares of Extendicare (TSE:EXE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$8.50.

EXE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$7.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Extendicare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.81.

Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$4.90 and a 1 year high of C$9.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.97. The stock has a market cap of $592.73 million and a P/E ratio of 20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 482.62.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$290.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Analyst Recommendations for Extendicare (TSE:EXE)

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sterling Bancorp’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sterling Bancorp’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Scotiabank Boosts TFI International Price Target to C$43.00
Scotiabank Boosts TFI International Price Target to C$43.00
Citigroup Trims Suncor Energy Target Price to C$28.00
Citigroup Trims Suncor Energy Target Price to C$28.00
TD Securities Trims Secure Energy Services Target Price to C$2.50
TD Securities Trims Secure Energy Services Target Price to C$2.50
National Bank Financial Cuts Secure Energy Services Price Target to C$2.75
National Bank Financial Cuts Secure Energy Services Price Target to C$2.75
Canaccord Genuity Trims Great Canadian Gaming Target Price to C$35.00
Canaccord Genuity Trims Great Canadian Gaming Target Price to C$35.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report