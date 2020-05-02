Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Cut to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Extendicare (TSE:EXE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$8.50.

EXE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$7.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Extendicare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.81.

Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$4.90 and a 1 year high of C$9.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.97. The stock has a market cap of $592.73 million and a P/E ratio of 20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 482.62.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$290.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

