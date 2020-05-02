Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Price Target Increased to C$1.00 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) had its price objective increased by Pi Financial from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Excellon Resources from C$1.35 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

EXN opened at C$0.54 on Wednesday. Excellon Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.31 and a 1-year high of C$1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $80.34 million and a P/E ratio of -5.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.79.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$8.47 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Excellon Resources will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver-lead and silver-zinc concentrates. Its principal properties include the Platosa property covering a total area of approximately 20,947 hectares located in northeastern Durango State, Mexico; and the Miguel Auza property covering an area of 14,000 hectares situated in the northern Fresnillo silver trend in Zacatecas, Mexico.

