ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ECN. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$3.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.62. The stock has a market cap of $929.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$2.67 and a 52-week high of C$6.19.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$87.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a positive change from ECN Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -64.46%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.