Enerflex (TSE:EFX) PT Set at C$10.25 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$10.25 price objective on Enerflex (TSE:EFX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Enerflex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. AltaCorp Capital cut their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. CIBC cut their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05. The stock has a market cap of $442.12 million and a PE ratio of 2.85. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$4.18 and a 52 week high of C$18.81.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$487.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.44%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

