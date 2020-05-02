Laurentian Bank of Canada Trims Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) Target Price to C$15.00

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price objective trimmed by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$24.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Heroux Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Heroux Devtek from C$23.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their price objective on Heroux Devtek from C$24.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heroux Devtek currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.07.

Shares of HRX stock opened at C$11.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.88, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $411.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.78. Heroux Devtek has a 1-year low of C$8.56 and a 1-year high of C$21.64.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$157.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Heroux Devtek will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilles Labbé bought 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.00 per share, with a total value of C$151,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$778,041. Also, Director Martin Brassard bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.30 per share, with a total value of C$57,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,411 shares in the company, valued at C$2,465,477.30. Insiders acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $222,800 over the last ninety days.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

