Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Earns “Hold” Rating from Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued their hold rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CVE. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$14.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.86.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$4.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.63. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.06 and a 52 week high of C$14.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.66.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.40 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 306,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,181,160.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

