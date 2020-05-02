Athabasca Oil’s (ATH) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$0.85 to C$0.15 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Athabasca Oil from a speculative buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.20 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of C$0.44.

Shares of TSE:ATH opened at C$0.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.37. Athabasca Oil has a one year low of C$0.10 and a one year high of C$0.96.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$188.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

