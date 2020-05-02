OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Set at C$3.50 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$3.50 target price on OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

OGC has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Pi Financial set a C$4.00 price target on OceanaGold and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. OceanaGold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.70.

OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.50. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$1.16 and a one year high of C$4.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.37.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

