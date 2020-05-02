Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Citigroup

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from C$15.00 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.86.

CVE opened at C$4.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 20.66. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.63.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$131,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,181,160.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

