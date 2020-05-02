Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Given New C$0.90 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$1.70 to C$0.45 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$0.45 to C$0.60 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.23. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.33 and a 12 month high of C$0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.02 million and a P/E ratio of -11.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.61.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$149.94 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Capstone Mining will post 0.0808602 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

