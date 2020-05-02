Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 334 by HSBC

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 334 price target by equities researchers at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 320 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 385 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 362.18.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

