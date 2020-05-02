FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 372.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

