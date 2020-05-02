Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Desjardins

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $34.13 on Thursday. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $45.62.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 55,100 suites, including townhomes and manufacturing housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,600 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 59,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally 3,700 suites in Ireland as at December 31, 2019.

