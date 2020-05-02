Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$0.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$3.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC lowered Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an outperform rating to a negative rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$0.70 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$2.40 to C$0.50 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.80 to C$0.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$2.40 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.39.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.37. The stock has a market cap of $877.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

