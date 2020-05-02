FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of iron ore properties. Its properties primarily include the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mine sites and the Solomon project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is based in East Perth, Australia. “

FSUGY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSUGY opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

