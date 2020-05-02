Mediazest (LON:MDZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Mediazest Plc (LON:MDZ)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.03. Mediazest shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 2,817,061 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.05.

About Mediazest (LON:MDZ)

MediaZest Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, satellite delivery, content management, and consumer interaction platform worldwide. The company's products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building projections, and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.

