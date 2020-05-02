BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.64

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.64 and traded as low as $2.18. BILOXI MARSH LA/SH shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 204 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised BILOXI MARSH LA/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a market cap of $5.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64.

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

About BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC)

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation explores for and develops oil and gas properties in Louisiana and Texas. The company owns approximately 90,000 acres of marsh lands located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 4.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, approximately 101 thousand barrels of oil, and approximately 26.6 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids.

