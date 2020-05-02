Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.78

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.78 and traded as low as $1.67. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 3,466,720 shares trading hands.

FNMA has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal National Mortgage Association in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley cut shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 2.30.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Federal National Mortgage Association had a net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNMA)

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

