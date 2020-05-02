Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.78

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.78 and traded as low as $1.67. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 3,466,720 shares trading hands.

FNMA has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal National Mortgage Association in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley cut shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 2.30.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Federal National Mortgage Association had a net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNMA)

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works

Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Novartis PT Set at CHF 89 by HSBC
Novartis PT Set at CHF 89 by HSBC
Greenshift Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04
Greenshift Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04
Mediazest Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05
Mediazest Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05
BILOXI MARSH LA/SH Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.64
BILOXI MARSH LA/SH Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.64
Federal National Mortgage Association Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.78
Federal National Mortgage Association Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.78
Environmental Tectonics Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.61
Environmental Tectonics Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.61


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report