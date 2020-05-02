Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.61

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.61 and traded as low as $0.58. Environmental Tectonics shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 101 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Environmental Tectonics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Environmental Tectonics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61.

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace Solutions segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software driven products and services to create and monitor the physiological effects of flight, including high performance jet tactical flight simulation, upset recovery and spatial disorientation, and suborbital and orbital commercial human spaceflight systems; altitude chambers; and advanced disaster management simulators (ADMS), as well as integrated logistics support services.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Tectonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Tectonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.