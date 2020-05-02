Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.37

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.37 and traded as low as $2.30. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOTK. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Sono-Tek in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $36.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

