Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.68

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.68 and traded as low as $14.56. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 137,100 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68.

Get Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $3,652,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

About Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.