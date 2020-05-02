Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund (NYSE:DMO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.92

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.92 and traded as low as $12.61. Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 56,432 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $18.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.01%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund during the first quarter valued at about $128,000.

About Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

