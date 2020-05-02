Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.86

Maui Land & Pineapple Co. (NYSE:MLP)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.86 and traded as low as $10.45. Maui Land & Pineapple shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 20,400 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.44 million, a PE ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 91.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 333,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC grew its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 509,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 40,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

About Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP)

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business.

