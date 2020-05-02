Vivint Solar Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VSLR)

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 10,265 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,550% compared to the average volume of 622 put options.

Shares of NYSE VSLR opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Vivint Solar has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.33). Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 29.96% and a negative return on equity of 135.60%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vivint Solar will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vivint Solar news, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 193,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $1,753,339.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,125.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 59,978 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $545,200.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,862.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 528,297 shares of company stock worth $5,083,957 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Vivint Solar by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,273 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vivint Solar by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vivint Solar by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

VSLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vivint Solar from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Vivint Solar to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

