Axonics Modulation Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 628 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,063% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 call options.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $332,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,333,846.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,294 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,493.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,327 shares of company stock worth $3,438,828 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,428,000 after purchasing an additional 123,303 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,239,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 40.9% in the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,749,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 59,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXNX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.59 and a quick ratio of 16.29.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 578.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1913.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

