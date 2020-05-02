Investors Purchase High Volume of Liberty Global Put Options (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 46,184 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,915% compared to the typical volume of 1,532 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 99.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 52,392,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,905,000 after buying an additional 8,434,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $83,820,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,338,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,139 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $43,434,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $37,401,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

