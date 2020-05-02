Investors Purchase High Volume of Liberty Global Put Options (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 46,184 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,915% compared to the typical volume of 1,532 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 99.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, April 6th.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.
