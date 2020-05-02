Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Medifast (NYSE:MED)

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 6,815 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,055% compared to the typical volume of 216 put options.

MED stock opened at $73.30 on Friday. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $159.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.81. The company has a market capitalization of $930.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. Medifast had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $170.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Medifast will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.84%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,982,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on MED shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Medifast from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

